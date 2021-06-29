North Fort Myers Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – Yesterday, detectives with Lee County North District Criminal Investigations Division and the Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to McDaniel Drive in North Fort Myers in reference to a canine being shot in the snout. Detectives learned that Anthony Hallmon, 34, entered a home uninvited and fired a projectile at a canine that is accused of biting him.
The canine is a brown and white male Pitbull named Safari who was found with a small hole in his snout. He was taken to Domestic Animal Services where he is being treated for his injuries. Thankfully, Safari is expected to survive and make a full recovery.
Hallmon was later taken into custody, and while doing so, detectives found Fentanyl in his possession. Detectives ultimately charged Anthony Hallmon with animal cruelty, burglary with assault, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.