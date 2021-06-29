CrimeLocalSociety

North Fort Myers Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty

By Joe Mcdermott
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – Yesterday, detectives with Lee County North District Criminal Investigations Division and the Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to McDaniel Drive in North Fort Myers in reference to a canine being shot in the snout. Detectives learned that Anthony Hallmon, 34, entered a home uninvited and fired a projectile at a canine that is accused of biting him. 

The canine is a brown and white male Pitbull named Safari who was found with a small hole in his snout. He was taken to Domestic Animal Services where he is being treated for his injuries. Thankfully, Safari is expected to survive and make a full recovery. 

Anthony Hallmon, 34, was charged with animal cruelty, burglary with assault, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Hallmon was later taken into custody, and while doing so, detectives found Fentanyl in his possession. Detectives ultimately charged Anthony Hallmon with animal cruelty, burglary with assault, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

