CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Manhattan Judge Overturns Indictment Against Shooting Suspect Because Jury Wasn’t “Racially Diverse” Enough

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

A New York judge dropped a gun case over the racial makeup of the grand jury. File photo credit: Joseph Sohm, Shutterstock.com, licensed.
A New York judge dropped a gun case over the racial makeup of the grand jury. File photo credit: Joseph Sohm, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – In Manhattan, an indictment against a Bronx suspect in a shooting was overturned by a federal judge after she determined that the suburban White Plains grand jury pool – where the case was moved to due to the COVID-19 pandemic – was made up of too many white people, according to reports.

Deborah Colson, the lawyer for defendant William Scott, had made the case that there were not enough Blacks and Hispanics represented in the grand jury pool that indicted his client in June 2020, due to Scott being charged in the suburban court instead of a more “diverse” Manhattan court.

Prosecutors did not dispute the argument of the suspect’s lawyer; instead, they defended their decision to indict Scott in White Plains by citing the difficulties with impaneling grand juries in the Manhattan Division amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Judge Analisa Torres agreed with Scott’s lawyer, and threw out the indictment, the first time this has occurred since Manhattan has moved some of its caseload to the Southern District of New York’s White Plains division due to many grand juries being suspended amid the pandemic.

“Defendant has produced clear statistical evidence of underrepresentation of Black and Latinx individuals in the pool from which his grand jury was drawn, and a jury selection process that was susceptible to abuse,” Torres said in her ruling.

In addition, Torres questioned prosecutors’ decision to indict Scott in White Plains instead of Manhattan, arguing that the resources were apparently available to do so despite the pandemic.

“Inexplicably, the government offers no reason for its decision to indict defendant in the White Plains Division,” she said. “The government does not say that the Manhattan Division grand jury was unavailable; in fact, a grand jury was convened there days before defendant’s indictment.”

Judge Torres immediately tossed out the indictment against Scott; however, prosecutors will be able to indict the suspect again within 60 days if they so wish, reports say.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Volusia Detectives Seeking To ID Man In Daytona Beach Armed…

Joe Mcdermott

AOC Insists Rising U.S. Crime Rates Are Merely “Hysteria,”…

Christopher Boyle

Developers of Collapsed Florida Condo Accused of Payoffs to…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,331