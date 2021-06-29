Hernando County Vice and Narcotics Unit Search Warrant Nets Three In Spring Hill After Several Month Investigation

SPRING HILL, FL – During the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 3529 Orion Road in Spring Hill. An investigation that spanned several months culminated on this date in the arrest of three subjects, Bruce Inman, Kristin Calcasola, and Ricardo Garmendez.

According to authorities, the residence has been a thorn in the side of the community, as the Sheriff’s Office had served a search warrant there back in May 2019. After receiving information that narcotics activity had returned, Vice Detectives were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant.

The three individuals arrested were charged as follows:

Bruce Inman, 43

– Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Two counts)

– Possession of a New Legend Drug without a Prescription (Three counts)

– Possession of Drug Equipment

– Possession of a Weapon or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon (Two counts)

– Sale of Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

– Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of Paraphernalia

– Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Device

Bond: $79,000.

Kristin Calcasola, 33

– Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Four counts)

– Possession of a New Legend Drug without a Prescription (Three counts)

– Possession of Drug Equipment

– Possession of a Weapon or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon (Two counts)

– Warrant for Failure to Appear

– Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell

– Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Device

– Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of Drug Equipment

Bond: $153,000.

Ricardo Garmendez, 46

– Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Three counts)

– Possession of a New Legend Drug without a Prescription (Three counts)

– Possession of Drug Equipment

Bond: No bond due to an active Probation Violation.