EnvironmentLocalScience

Groups Say Florida Coasts Need Federal Dollars to Mitigate Storm Impacts

By Michayla Savitt
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Florida mangroves
Florida mangroves’ natural ability to curb flooding protected over 626,000 people during Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to a University of California Santa Cruz report. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

TAMPA, FL — Environmental groups are urging federal lawmakers to allocate $10 billion in the upcoming infrastructure package for coastal restoration projects to prevent flooding and bolster the economy. The move would have a big impact on Florida, where tidal flooding has increased by 352% since 2000.

More than 100 groups have signed a letter in support of funding for coastal projects in the American Jobs Plan. Jean Flemma, director of the Ocean Defense Initiative and co-founder of the Urban Ocean, noted Florida is an area that needs these projects to start now.

“Florida is ‘ground zero’ for sea-level rise, and storms that are increasing in intensity and severity,” Flemma stated. “Implementing coastal-restoration projects that provide that natural buffer against storms and rising seas will be incredibly important.”

University of California-Santa Cruz report found Florida mangroves prevented $1.5 billion worth of flood damage during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Flemma pointed out 18 of the 34 coastal states have identified more than $6 billion worth of projects they would undertake if they had the funding.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Projects would also create jobs in a wide range of industries, Flemma explained.

“Everything from engineers, to work in shoreline stabilization, marine debris removal, even landscape architects, and people that are going to actually go in and do the work, planting seagrass or restoring a wetland,” Flemma outlined.

Coastal-restoration projects backed by stimulus money created around 15 jobs for every million dollars of investment, according to a 2017 analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Nicolas Lama, youth leadership council member for EarthEcho International, said it is vital to bolster coastal resilience efforts in Florida, not only to create jobs, but to mitigate climate change.

“The reality of the climate crisis in our state is, it’s not some far away issue, it’s one that Congress needs to take action on now,” Lama asserted. “We stand to lose so much from climate change here in Florida. And young Floridians like myself are worried about the future of our state.”

According to NOAA, there were a record-breaking 30 named storms in the 2020 hurricane season, 14 of which became hurricanes.

Michayla Savitt

As an audio journalist, Michayla Savitt strives to showcase the voices of people who are not typically heard in mainstream media. Through her experience as a News Director and reporter at WRFI, she's had the opportunity to produce her own in-depth audio reports, and teach volunteers to do the same - while entertaining and informing the Ithaca community in a daily magazine-style evening news program.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Michayla Savitt (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Volusia Detectives Seeking To ID Man In Daytona Beach Armed…

Joe Mcdermott

Developers of Collapsed Florida Condo Accused of Payoffs to…

Christopher Boyle

Hit-and-Run Crash In Unincorporated Central Broward Kills…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 750