Volusia Detectives Seeking To ID Man In Daytona Beach Armed Robbery; Heavyset Male With Tattoos On Both Hands And His Neck

By Joe Mcdermott
The suspect is described as 5’8” to 5’10” tall, weighing 250-275 pounds, wearing a black shirt, dark jacked and blue jeans. He also had tattoos on both hands and his neck. Detectives are asking the public to take a good look at the video surveillance provided of the suspect.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help to identify a heavyset male suspect who robbed the cashier of a Daytona Beach convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night, escaping with an undetermined amount of money.

According to authorities, the cashier was closing the store – Get ‘N Go, at 1094 Derbyshire Road, just before 11 p.m. when the unknown male suspect entered the store. He wore sunglasses and a face covering, pointed a black handgun at the cashier and demanded money. The suspect escaped with two blue money bags and exited the store, then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about him or this robbery is asked to contact Volusia Sheriff’s Detective McIntosh via email at DMcintosh@vcso.us or call our non-emergency number at (386) 248-1777. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-(888) 277-8477 or via the P3 app and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

