PGA National Resort & Spa Announces Grand Opening of New ‘Staple Course’

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – PGA National Resort & Spa – South Florida’s world-class golf, vacation, culinary, events and spa destination – announces the grand opening of its thrilling and innovative new nine-hole Andy Staples-designed “Staple Course” on June 30.



The festivities for local dignitaries, noted area golfers and media will begin at 10 a.m. with opening remarks, a welcoming champagne toast for attendees, breakfast items, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Staples. This will be immediately followed by a shotgun start for those wishing to be among the first to enjoy teeing it up on the new layout along with a hole-in-one contest, raffle prizes, music and more. The Staple Course will open for resort guest and member play on July 1.



Built on the former opening and finishing holes of the property’s Squire layout, The Staple is a bold take on the par-three course concept created for pure enjoyment while highlighted by intriguing fast-and-firm shot corridors, and in some cases, difficult to reach shelves on the dramatic, undulating greens. With hole distances ranging from 48 to 130 yards, The Staple is ideal for fast-paced, joyous rounds while using just a putter and a few short irons.



Additionally crafted for heroic tee-shots with numerous “hole-in-hole” pin locations throughout, The Staple Course’s unique figure-eight configuration with crossing holes at Nos. 2 – 3 and Nos. 7 – 8 provide social interaction meeting points with other players at an outdoor seating experience complete with firepits and a café / bar area.

The Staple is also the perfect setting for golf groups to unwind and relax in a casual setting after playing the resort’s four “traditional” and celebrated 18-hole layouts: The Champion, The Palmer, The Fazio and The Estate courses.



“Our goal for The Staple Course was to combine classic course architecture attributes with a contemporary reimagined approach by highlighting playability, a quicker pace of play, and simply creating an enjoyable golf experience for all,” says Staples. “We think guests are going to love The Staple Course so much they’ll want to play it multiple times in the same day.” .



Opening later this summer is PGA National’s highly-anticipated “Match Course,” also created by Staples. Additionally built on the land of the former Squire Course, the 18-hole Match Course promises to display some of the most groundbreaking concepts in golf design while encouraging “match” versus “stroke” play. Both layouts are part of the ongoing $100 million capital revitalization touching every aspect of the celebrated property.



“Andy Staples’ incredible vision for both our new Staple Course and upcoming Match Course are beyond exciting additions to our world-class golf amenities,” says Jane Broderick, PGA National’s Director of Golf. “From playing The Champion Course just like the PGA TOUR superstars do annually in the Honda Classic to savoring the joys of The Staple, we offer an array of exceptional golf courses and amenities few resort destinations can equal.”



A golf lover’s dream location, PGA National also features extraordinary instruction at the David Leadbetter Golf Academy, Dave Pelz Scoring Game School, and the world’s first science-based and statistical data-driven golf training center, Full Process Golf. PGA National also offers state-of-the-art club fitting.



Resort guests can also enjoy the high-tech 33,000-square-foot Sports & Racquet Club featuring a wide array of fitness activities and classes, including pickleball and tennis on the 18 Har-Tru tennis courts (11 lit for night play). Not to be missed is a visit to The Spa to enjoy its luxurious and soothing wellness treatments.



For more information about PGA National: visit www.pgaresort.com or call 800.863.2819.

Located in South Florida's Palm Beach Gardens, PGA National Resort is a legendary golf, vacation, culinary, events and spa destination. The resort is currently undergoing a stunning $100 million capital investment revitalization resulting in a dramatic transformation touching every aspect of the celebrated property.



