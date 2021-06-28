Hit-and-Run Crash In Unincorporated Central Broward Kills Pedestrian

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian was killed in the crash. File photo.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in unincorporated Central Broward, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are working to find the driver responsible. According to authorities, shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, June 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian was killed in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing the eastbound lanes of West Sunrise Boulevard when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. After the crash, the driver fled eastbound on West Sunrise Boulevard.

Witnesses told detectives that the vehicle involved was a silver or white 4-door vehicle with dark tinted windows. The vehicle is likely to have damage to the passenger side front, hood and possibly the windshield. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-831-4800. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.