Deltona Man, 84, Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
DELTONA, FL – An 84-year-old Deltona man lost his life Friday afternoon in a traffic crash on East Normandy Boulevard and Clay Court that critically injured two others. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram was driving northeast on East Normandy when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. The truck struck a 2015 Volkswagen sedan being driven by Donald Glenn Fisher, 84.

Fisher was declared deceased at the scene. His male passenger, Thomas Allen Snip, 79, and the Dodge truck driver, Robert Earl Shavers Jr., 45, were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Snip and Shavers, both of Deltona, remain in critical condition.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate this crash.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

