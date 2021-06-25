Suspect Indicted With First-Degree Murder In Killing Of Orange City Woman Found In Osteen Area

32-year-old Brandon McLean was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 20 murder of Amy Humphries whos body was fount by a passerby along a bike trail off Osteen Maytown Road near Azalea Lane in the Osteen area.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – According to authorities, yesterday, June 24, 2021, following a thorough Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigation into the April 20 murder of Amy Desiree Layne Humphries, 28, of Orange City, a grand jury indicted 32-year-old Brandon McLean on a charge of first-degree murder. The case was presented to the grand jury yesterday after a two-month investigation into her death, which the medical examiner determined to be homicide as the result of sharp force injuries.

Humphries was found April 20 with multiple stab and slash wounds to her body, which was left for a passerby to discover along a bike trail off Osteen Maytown Road near Azalea Lane in the Osteen area.

As the investigation progressed, a neighbor told detectives Humphries was last seen earlier on the evening of April 20 with her boyfriend, McLean. The next day, Humphries’ car was located at a coin laundry in Sanford, and McLean was with it. When approached, he fled from Seminole deputies, pulled a handgun and fired at them. They returned fire, wounding McLean but not causing any life-threatening injuries.

Upon searching McLean, deputies found Humphries’ driver’s license, two of her bank cards, her lipstick, her keys and an edged weapon in his pocket. A Volusia detective noticed McLean had dried blood under his fingernails and recent scratch marks on his neck.

Detectives also searched Humphries’ vehicle and found blood evidence. An analysis of a blood sample from the vehicle and a DNA sample from the weapon in McLean’s pocket each resulted in a match to Humphries’ DNA.

Detectives also pulled cell phone records, which showed that Humphries’ and McLean’s phones traveled together to her final resting place along the bike trail, and then both phones traveled away from the scene.

McLean, who has been in custody in the Brevard County Jail on unrelated charges, will remain in custody there with no bond on his new murder charge, pending extradition to Volusia County.

Prior to killing Humphries, McLean was only recently released from state prison, where he served about nine years for home invasion robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, burglary and grand theft before his release on March 8.