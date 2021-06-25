Former Trump Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn Claims “Nuclear Explosion of Evidence” Coming Out of Arizona Audit

On Bannon’s podcast, Republican political strategist, investment banker, attorney, and former Special Assistant to Donald Trump Boris Epshteyn – who resides in Arizona – claimed that the recount is on the verge of delivering big news regarding the integrity of the 2020 election.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Boris Epshteyn, a Republican political strategist, investment banker, attorney, and former Special Assistant to Donald Trump during his term as president, was a guest recently on Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast, where he spoke on the ongoing vote audit being carried out in Arizona and how he expects a “nuclear explosion of evidence” – proving widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election – to come out of it soon.

The Arizona Senate Republican caucus – in response to former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud costing him the election – in March hired four firms to examine the 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County in the races for President and for the United States Senate, with a Florida-based company called Cyber Ninjas being the lead firm.

On Bannon’s podcast, Epshteyn – who resides in Arizona – claimed that the recount is on the verge of delivering big news regarding the integrity of the 2020 election.

“Arizona continues to be the tip of the spear, and what I’m hearing, the information coming out, is that the amount of ballots missing continues to be overwhelming,” he said. “This is a hand recount that’s been double-checked and triple-checked and when the information does come out, if it stays the way it is now, it’s going to be a nuclear explosion against this narrative from Democrats and the mainstream media that this election was somehow done on the up-and-up.”

“This is absolutely major. Arizona is on fire,” Epshteyn continued. “It is on fire because what they’re uncovering is what we have logically known ever since the late night of November 3, early November 4…the Democrat machine did everything they could to steal the selection by pumping the whole country full of ballots and gutting the checks.”

Epshteyn also addressed the fact that the audit is running over-schedule, stating that it just proves that the auditors are doing an extremely thorough job while noting that the delays will simply be used as attack fodder by the mainstream media.