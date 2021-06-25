Donald Trump Responds to Rudy Giuliani’s New York Law License Suspension

Rudy Giuliani, 77, was told by the appeals court that his conduct in their ruling could damage public confidence in both the election process and the legal profession and “threatens the public interest.” File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A state appeals court suspended the New York law license of Rudy Giuliani on Thursday after it determined that he had made what they referred to as “demonstrably false and misleading” statements that widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election – won by Joe Biden – which robbed Giuliani’s client, former President Donald Trump, of a second term, reports say.

Giuliani, 77, was told by the appeals court that his conduct in their ruling could damage public confidence in both the election process and the legal profession and “threatens the public interest.”

“For the reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court said in their ruling. “We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee.”

Reacting to the suspension, Giuliani told reporters outside of his Upper East Side Manhattan home that the ruling of the appeals court was “a one-sided decision not based on evidence” that he planned to fight against.

“I fight back. That’s what I do,” he said. “I go to court and I prove what I’m telling you in court. There are appellate courts. This isn’t yet a dictatorship.”

Will the panel for the NY Bar Association be held accountable for abuse of power? https://t.co/adzoJQSSjb — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 24, 2021

Giuliani’s client and long-time friend, Donald Trump, issued an angry statement responding to the news of the suspension, blasting New York State while claiming that Giuliani’s legal ouster represented yet another chapter in what he often refers to as the “witch hunt” against him and his allies.

“Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?” Trump said. “The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him. All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high—it’s nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves. TAKE BACK AMERICA!”