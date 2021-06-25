CrimeLocalSociety

Brooksville Man In U.S. Illegally Tracked Down In Texas On Hernando County Sexual Battery Warrant; Was Using False Social Security Number for Work

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Eliseo Barrios Lopez, 41 years of age, fled Hernando County to Texas after suspecting law enforcement was investigating allegations of a a Sexual Battery involving him. U.S. Marshals located him and he was placed under arrest on the Hernando County warrant.
On Sunday, June 20, 2021, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence within Hernando County to investigate allegations of a possible Sexual Battery. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a preliminary investigation and concluded the case would need to be turned over to major case investigators. The likelihood a Sexual Battery did in fact occur was probable and in-depth investigation was required.

Detective Lauren Johnson was assigned to the case. During the preliminary investigation, deputies were provided with video evidence (along with the device that housed the video) of the crime. As per protocol, the evidence was preserved and collected. 

On Monday, June 21, 2021, Detective Johnson executed a search warrant for the device that housed the video evidence. Upon reviewing the data on the device, probable cause was established for the arrest of the suspect, identified as Eliseo Barrios Lopez, 41 years of age, who suspecting law enforcement was contacted and fled the area the previous day.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Detective Johnson obtained a warrant for the arrest of Barrios Lopez, for the charge of Sexual Battery. Knowing Barrios Lopez most likely fled the state of Florida, detectives enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, who adopted the case and began their search.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the U.S. Marshals located Barrios Lopez in Texas, at which time he was placed under arrest on the Hernando County warrant.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Barrios Lopez is in the United States illegally. Subpoenas to his current employer/payroll company revealed he utilized another person’s social security number when completing paperwork. Additional investigation is required regarding use of the social security number and additional charges are possible.

Jessica Mcfadyen

