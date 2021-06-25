$1 Million Transformation of DMV Tag Office into Phantom Fireworks Showroom

Hold-Thyssen Completes Long-Term Lease of 18,200 SF Former DMV‒Fireworks Outlet and Showroom Now Open in Orlando after Million Dollar Build-Out

Martin Forster CCIM, senior director of Hold-Thyssen, negotiated the transaction representing the building’s landlord, Daikim of Western Way Center, LLC.

ORLANDO, FL – Hold Thyssen, Inc., a full-service commercial property firm based in Winter Park, has completed an 11-year lease agreement for the 18,200 square foot former Orlando DMV Tag Office. Consummation of the deal followed an extended due diligence period, protracted permit approvals, followed by $1 million+ build-out, all of which was completed in time for the retail comeback and 4th of July.

“The tenant was seeking premises to meet their need of a high-profile, central location in the Orlando market,” Forster said. “The terms of the lease were agreed to in 2019, but a long due diligence and a slow permitting process, thanks to the 2020 shutdown, pushed the actual closing to December of last year,” he said, adding, “That’s when transformation of the large vacant office building into a retail outlet and storage area got into high gear.”

Phantom Fireworks’ Showroom finally opened on June 18, at 2110 W. Colonial Drive. Greg Kainz of Winter Park-based Commercial Equity Partners represented the tenant, Phantom Fireworks Showrooms, LLC.

Hold-Thyssen provides commercial property brokerage, leasing and management services to institutional and private investor clients nationwide. The 40-year-old firm’s current management portfolio includes more that 100 commercial properties throughout the United States.