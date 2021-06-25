$1 Million Transformation of DMV Tag Office into Phantom Fireworks Showroom
Hold-Thyssen Completes Long-Term Lease of 18,200 SF Former DMV‒Fireworks Outlet and Showroom Now Open in Orlando after Million Dollar Build-Out
ORLANDO, FL – Hold Thyssen, Inc., a full-service commercial property firm based in Winter Park, has completed an 11-year lease agreement for the 18,200 square foot former Orlando DMV Tag Office. Consummation of the deal followed an extended due diligence period, protracted permit approvals, followed by $1 million+ build-out, all of which was completed in time for the retail comeback and 4th of July.
Martin Forster CCIM, senior director of Hold-Thyssen, negotiated the transaction representing the building’s landlord, Daikim of Western Way Center, LLC.
“The tenant was seeking premises to meet their need of a high-profile, central location in the Orlando market,” Forster said. “The terms of the lease were agreed to in 2019, but a long due diligence and a slow permitting process, thanks to the 2020 shutdown, pushed the actual closing to December of last year,” he said, adding, “That’s when transformation of the large vacant office building into a retail outlet and storage area got into high gear.”
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook |
Twitter |
Youtube |
Instagram |
LinkedIn |
Pinterest |
Flipboard |
Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Phantom Fireworks’ Showroom finally opened on June 18, at 2110 W. Colonial Drive. Greg Kainz of Winter Park-based Commercial Equity Partners represented the tenant, Phantom Fireworks Showrooms, LLC.
Hold-Thyssen provides commercial property brokerage, leasing and management services to institutional and private investor clients nationwide. The 40-year-old firm’s current management portfolio includes more that 100 commercial properties throughout the United States.