CrimeLocalSociety

Multi-Agency Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Shot Daytona Beach Police Officer In Head Before Fleeing Scene; $100,000 Reward Available

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

ccording to authorities, a multi-agency manhunt is underway looking for Othal Wallace, 29, who police say shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head before fleeing the scene on Kingston Avenue.
According to authorities, a multi-agency manhunt is underway looking for Othal Wallace, 29, who police say shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head before fleeing the scene on Kingston Avenue.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – According to authorities, a multi-agency manhunt is underway looking for a suspect who shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head before fleeing the scene in Daytona Beach. According to detectives, yesterday evening, the officer radioed that he was on Kingston Avenue investigating a suspicious incident. After several minutes passed, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio. When other officers arrived to the location, he was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Body camera video from deputies who responded to assist in Daytona Beach as well as a 29-second clip from the officer’s body camera. The unnamed police officer can be seen approaching the suspect who is sitting in a parked car before the shooting.

The officer was transported to Halifax Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition. A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29 years old. He may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. A $100,000 reward is available for anyone who can help locate the man.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Over 90 Days After Charged with Addressing Migrant Crisis,…

Christopher Boyle

Two Charged With Armed Robbery At Deland-Area Spring Hill…

Joe Mcdermott

Arrest Made In Investigation of Body Found Along Road In…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,229