Multi-Agency Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Shot Daytona Beach Police Officer In Head Before Fleeing Scene; $100,000 Reward Available

According to authorities, a multi-agency manhunt is underway looking for Othal Wallace, 29, who police say shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head before fleeing the scene on Kingston Avenue.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – According to authorities, a multi-agency manhunt is underway looking for a suspect who shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head before fleeing the scene in Daytona Beach. According to detectives, yesterday evening, the officer radioed that he was on Kingston Avenue investigating a suspicious incident. After several minutes passed, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio. When other officers arrived to the location, he was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Body camera video from deputies who responded to assist in Daytona Beach as well as a 29-second clip from the officer’s body camera. The unnamed police officer can be seen approaching the suspect who is sitting in a parked car before the shooting.

The officer was transported to Halifax Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition. A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29 years old. He may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. A $100,000 reward is available for anyone who can help locate the man.