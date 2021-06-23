CrimeLocalSociety

Two Charged With Armed Robbery At Deland-Area Spring Hill Park; Both On Probation For Previous Crimes, Have Lengthy Criminal Histories, Cops Say

By Joe Mcdermott
Ross and Grimes
Javontea Ross of Deltona and Kenyonte Grimes of DeLand were arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and child abuse. Additionally, Grimes is charged with carrying a concealed weapon. 

DELAND, FL – Two 18-year-olds on juvenile probation and with lengthy criminal histories were tracked down and arrested on armed robbery and other charges Tuesday after the gunpoint robbery of a juvenile victim in the DeLand-area of Spring Hill Park.

According to authorities, just after 3:30 p.m., the two suspects were at the park to meet the victim, who had arranged a meeting through social media to buy $20 worth of marijuana. The victim told deputies he and his girlfriend, also a juvenile, were seated at a park bench when the unknown males approached. The victim walked toward the pair and that’s when one pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim’s face and demanded his gold chain valued at $3,000.

The victim complied, and after the robbery, the suspects fled toward Delaware Avenue. Moments later, responding Volusia sheriff’s deputies tracked the pair to a home on South Delaware, where they were found hiding in a small shed. Deputies ordered the suspects to exit the shed and they did so without incident. Upon a search of the suspects, the gold chain was located in Grimes’ jeans pocket.

Although both defendants are now adults, they each remain on juvenile probation for previous crimes. Ross is on juvenile probation for robbery and burglary. Grimes is on juvenile probation for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

Ross and Grimes were transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where they are being held without bond until they appear before a judge.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter

