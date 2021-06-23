PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

TV Network Slams YouTube For Temporary Suspension, Censorship For Trump Comments On Air

By George McGregor
Going forward, YouTube, the massive video sharing website owned by Google, stated, any video content that “misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election” will be immediately removed without warning.
YouTube claimed that the Real America’s Voice interview included prohibited content which “advances false claims President Trump never made direct claims of fraud or an altered outcome during the interview.”

CENTENNIAL, CO – Today, Real America’s Voice, the rapidly growing news network, blasted YouTube for issuing the network a five-day suspension after it posted a video of an interview with the 45th President, Donald Trump.

“YouTube’s decision was heavy-handed and inappropriate,” said RAV’s Roger Hudson. “President Trump was careful not to make any sort of judgment call about fraud, and never claimed the election was stolen or had its outcome changed,” he continued. “He simply didn’t say what YouTube said he said,” Hudson concluded.

“Real America’s Voice gives voice to the American people without censorship,” said Howard Diamond, CEO of Real America’s Voice. “The 45th President is a credible voice, whether YouTube likes it or not, and the American people have a right to hear him.”

