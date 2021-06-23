TV Network Slams YouTube For Temporary Suspension, Censorship For Trump Comments On Air

YouTube claimed that the Real America’s Voice interview included prohibited content which “advances false claims President Trump never made direct claims of fraud or an altered outcome during the interview.”

CENTENNIAL, CO – Today, Real America’s Voice, the rapidly growing news network, blasted YouTube for issuing the network a five-day suspension after it posted a video of an interview with the 45th President, Donald Trump.

YouTube claimed that the video included prohibited content which “advances false claims President Trump never made direct claims of fraud or an altered outcome during the interview.”

“YouTube’s decision was heavy-handed and inappropriate,” said RAV’s Roger Hudson. “President Trump was careful not to make any sort of judgment call about fraud, and never claimed the election was stolen or had its outcome changed,” he continued. “He simply didn’t say what YouTube said he said,” Hudson concluded.

“Real America’s Voice gives voice to the American people without censorship,” said Howard Diamond, CEO of Real America’s Voice. “The 45th President is a credible voice, whether YouTube likes it or not, and the American people have a right to hear him.”

Real America’s Voice delivers exciting live-event coverage seven days a week across a growing list of powerful content distribution channels. You can watch all Real America’s Voice Programming at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android. Real America’s Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku.