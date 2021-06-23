Siena Lakes Celebrates Grand Opening in North Naples, Florida; $300 Million Community On Scenic 35-acre Campus Minutes From Downtown Naples

Attendees included: (Left to right) Michael McCormick, Siena Lakes’ executive director; Alan Butler, Erickson Senior Living chief executive officer; Peter and Mary Zimmermann, Siena Lakes’ reservists; Debra Doyle, Erickson Senior Living chief operating officer and Tom Neubauer, Erickson Senior Living executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications.

NORTH NAPLES, FL – Siena Lakes, a continuing care retirement community developed and managed by Erickson Senior Living, hosted its grand opening today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, reception and clubhouse tour for company and community leaders, as well as future residents and employees. The campus is owned through a joint venture between Erickson Properties and National Senior Communities. With 75 percent of the 355 planned first and second phase one-level independent living apartment homes already reserved, the community is poised for long term success.

“It’s been exciting to see how Siena Lakes is helping meet the growing demand for high-quality and distinctive senior living in southwest Florida,” said Mike McCormick, Executive Director. “In addition to offering spacious apartment homes and unsurpassed amenities, Siena Lakes will create 250 career opportunities and is anticipated to generate millions in regional economic activity each year, including tax revenues from property and sales. We’re looking forward to introducing the Erickson Senior Living lifestyle to North Naples and to making significant ongoing investments in this dynamic market.”

The project’s first phase of development includes a clubhouse and two independent living buildings, consisting of 175 stylish and maintenance-free one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Floor plans are custom-designed and offer a variety of luxurious features, including screened-in lanais. The second phase, now under construction, includes two similar independent living buildings, comprising 180 residences. Many features and finishes of the well-appointed apartment homes can be tailored to match residents’ personal preferences. Future development includes a continuing care neighborhood (phase three) for those needing assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care, as well as an independent living building (phase four).

Siena Lakes is a private campus that takes its name from the Tuscan town of Siena, Italy, which is known for its beauty, charm, and culture. Buildings are being constructed with stone, wood, wrought iron, and tile to create a true Tuscan feel.

Among the Erickson Senior Living corporate executive team members in attendance for the grand opening were Chief Executive Officer Alan Butler, Chief Operating Officer Debra Doyle, and Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications Tom Neubauer. At the event, Butler noted, “This magnificent community sets a new standard of excellence for senior living in southwest Florida. I could not be prouder of what the Siena Lakes team has accomplished. The ideal location, luxurious homes, and exceptional amenities ensure Siena Lakes residents will enjoy the lifestyle they cherish for years to come.”

“We are really looking forward to moving into our brand new apartment home at spectacular Siena Lakes and beginning our next future,” said Peter Zimmermann, a future resident who has lived with his wife Mary in the Naples area since 2008. “We were one of the first to commit to living at Siena Lakes and everything we have experienced at this one-of-a- kind senior living community has been beyond our expectations.”

“Every gorgeous apartment home at Siena Lakes will have convenient access to resort-like amenities, including a swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, theater, salon and day spa, on-site medical center, several restaurants featuring chef prepared cuisine, outdoor dining options, library, dozens of clubs, walking paths and much more,” said Fred Moschetta, Siena Lakes’ director of sales. “We’re proud to offer living options and services that enable seniors to pursue new interests, meet new people and enjoy a carefree lifestyle at great value.”

Bessolo Design Group, out of Tampa Bay, Florida, is the architect for the $300-million-dollar development project.

Kaufman Lynn Construction was the general contractor for the sales center, an impressive 5,600 square-foot, two story building (completed in January 2019), and is also the project general contractor.

Erickson Senior Living’s other Florida community is Devonshire at PGA National, in Palm Beach Gardens.

About Siena Lakes:

Siena Lakes is a distinctive continuing care retirement community in North Naples, Florida. To learn more about Siena Lakes please call (239) 325-6800, or request a free brochure or schedule a visit.

About Erickson Senior Living:

Erickson Senior Living is a nation-leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities. More than 27,000 residents supported by a team of more than 14,000 employees reside at Erickson Senior Living-managed communities in 11 states. To learn more about the Erickson Senior Living lifestyle, request more information today.

About National Senior Communities (NSC):

National Senior Communities, Inc., is the not for profit member of, and supporting organization to, the largest system of not for profit continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in the United States. Leveraging a strong financial foundation and governance model, National Senior Communities works for the benefit of seniors and those who support them.