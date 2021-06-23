PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Over 90 Days After Charged with Addressing Migrant Crisis, Kamala Harris to Finally Visit Border

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris will finally be visiting the U.S. Mexican border over 90 days after being charged by President Joe Biden with addressing the record-breaking surge of migrants illegally entering the country, according to reports. File photo: Numena Studios, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a move that some say was a long time coming, Vice President Kamala Harris will finally be visiting the U.S. Mexican border over 90 days after initially being charged by President Joe Biden with addressing the record-breaking surge of migrants illegally entering the country, according to reports.

Politico notes that the current plan is for Harris to head down to El Paso, Texas on Friday, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Harris had recently visited Guatemala and Mexico, and was repeatedly questioned by the media during the trip regarding when she was planning on actually visiting the U.S. southern border; her answer to Lester Holt of NBC News’ “Today” show garnered the Vice President negative reactions.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” she said. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Holt replied, “You haven’t been to the border.”

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris responded. “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

The massive surge in migrants at the U.S. Mexican border – data indicates an average of approximately 170,000 illegal crossings a month, including thousands of unaccompanied minors – has been blamed on the Biden Administration undoing several policies of the previous Trump Administration that had proved effective at curbing the number of migrants crossing into the United States.

Many of the migrants currently crossing over into the country hail from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, reports say. As things began to get worse at the border, Biden had tasked Harris to address the causes of the crisis, but the Vice President had been criticized for not actually visiting the border to inspect the issue personally.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: How Do You Fight Bigotry And Racism With More Bigotry…

Chuck Lehmann

Cash Reward Offered for Tips on Miami Armed Robbery Suspect;…

Joe Mcdermott

Prosecutors: 13 Year-Old Son Murdered After He Discovered…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,344