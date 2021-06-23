Over 90 Days After Charged with Addressing Migrant Crisis, Kamala Harris to Finally Visit Border

Vice President Kamala Harris will finally be visiting the U.S. Mexican border over 90 days after being charged by President Joe Biden with addressing the record-breaking surge of migrants illegally entering the country, according to reports. File photo: Numena Studios, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a move that some say was a long time coming, Vice President Kamala Harris will finally be visiting the U.S. Mexican border over 90 days after initially being charged by President Joe Biden with addressing the record-breaking surge of migrants illegally entering the country, according to reports.

Politico notes that the current plan is for Harris to head down to El Paso, Texas on Friday, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Harris had recently visited Guatemala and Mexico, and was repeatedly questioned by the media during the trip regarding when she was planning on actually visiting the U.S. southern border; her answer to Lester Holt of NBC News’ “Today” show garnered the Vice President negative reactions.

Breaking: Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there https://t.co/ouro9BDReg — POLITICO (@politico) June 23, 2021

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” she said. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border.”

Holt replied, “You haven’t been to the border.”

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris responded. “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

The massive surge in migrants at the U.S. Mexican border – data indicates an average of approximately 170,000 illegal crossings a month, including thousands of unaccompanied minors – has been blamed on the Biden Administration undoing several policies of the previous Trump Administration that had proved effective at curbing the number of migrants crossing into the United States.

TRUMP: "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created." pic.twitter.com/6xrpbAj40T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

Many of the migrants currently crossing over into the country hail from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, reports say. As things began to get worse at the border, Biden had tasked Harris to address the causes of the crisis, but the Vice President had been criticized for not actually visiting the border to inspect the issue personally.