Op-Ed: Jeff Bezos Is Trying to Takeover The Accounting World and Must Be Stopped

As the CEO of the world’s largest tax specialty firm, I will fight Bezos’ hostile takeover.

If Jeff Bezos’ history of similar ventures can tell us anything, he will surely push to have the company collaborate with Amazon, which will increase his power even more. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, and this will not be the exception to the rule. File photo: Dennizn, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Just when you thought Jeff Bezos’ thirst for power over every aspect of our daily lives had been satiated, he’s now set his sights on the world of accounting. Business Insider recently reported that Bezos has put $100 million behind Pilot, a startup that aims to dominate the world of accounting and tax services for small and mid-size businesses in the United States.

This investment, which has helped the company earn a valuation of $1.2 billion, has Pilot on pace to be the country’s largest accounting firm. As someone who has been in the business for nearly 30 years as the CEO of Engineered Tax Services, this is unheard of and completely unprecedented.

Jeff Bezos' backing of SMB accounting platform Pilot may suggest a future collaboration with Amazon: https://t.co/97ZBqOZXIg pic.twitter.com/zrbyzpSmJB — eMarketer (@eMarketer) March 30, 2021

So why is this problematic? First off, it will allow Bezos to be the representative of the majority of small and mid-size businesses in America, which will inherently put him in the driver’s seat when it comes to shaping future tax laws in the United States. And you can bet your bottom dollar that Bezos will seek to make the tax code even more complicated and hard to navigate, because that will make these small companies need his service ad infinitum.

If Bezos’ history of similar ventures can tell us anything, he will surely push to have the company collaborate with Amazon, which will increase his power even more. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, and this will not be the exception to the rule. Bezos has no intention of actually helping these companies, but he does have every intention on increasing his market share and net worth.

The media has completely ignored the implications this has on our tax code and that is why I am sounding the alarm. We must stop him from taking over the accounting community in this country and we have to start that fight right now.

This will lead to a globalization of our small and mid-size business in America, pushing them towards a globalist “America Last” worldview shared by Bezos and his super-rich pals. Many will not realize this until it’s too late.

With Bezos already under fire for a myriad of concerns over his investment portfolio and ownership stakes in hundreds of companies for antitrust or monopoly violations, his funding of Pilot seems to be yet another scheme to corporatize American businesses, under the guise of helping them with their accounting needs.

Congress and other watchdog groups or organizations should add this to their growing list of inquiries into Bezos’ business ventures, with the hopes of pumping the brakes on Bezos. Resistance to his takeover of the accounting world is the first step in making sure he does not assume even more power and for the American people to kill his aspirations before it becomes too big to fail.