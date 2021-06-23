Jupiter Man, 40, Charged With First Degree Murder After Fatal Shooting

Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter was still on scene and was quickly placed into custody. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further.

JUPITER, FL – On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, shortly before 9:00 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 15700 block of 98th Trail North, Jupiter. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter, later identified as Brian Canarelli, 40, of Jupiter, was still on scene and quickly placed into custody.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. At the conclusion of last night’s investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest the shooter, Brian Canarelli, for first degree murder. The name of the victim, an adult male, 40 years of age, was withheld due to the family invoking Marsy’s Law.