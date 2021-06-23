CrimeLocalSociety

Arrest Made In Investigation of Body Found Along Road In Volusia County; Suspect Charged With Second Degree Murder

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Toriano Brooks
According to authorities, Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka Florida was booked at the jail early this morning on charges of second degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL  – On Sunday, June 20, 2021, shortly before 2:30 p.m., a motorist discovered a person’s body along the side of State Road 415 west of New Smyrna Beach. The body was later identified as Kavon Jamal Banks, 35 of Deltona, who was said to have been dumped off the side of the road on SR 415 near Lake Ashby Road.

According to authorities, a suspect in the homicide has been taken into custody in Palatka Florida and is being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail. Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka, was booked at the jail early this morning on charges of second degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional details on the case will be released in a future update as the investigation allows.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

