Arrest Made In Investigation of Body Found Along Road In Volusia County; Suspect Charged With Second Degree Murder

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – On Sunday, June 20, 2021, shortly before 2:30 p.m., a motorist discovered a person’s body along the side of State Road 415 west of New Smyrna Beach. The body was later identified as Kavon Jamal Banks, 35 of Deltona, who was said to have been dumped off the side of the road on SR 415 near Lake Ashby Road.

According to authorities, a suspect in the homicide has been taken into custody in Palatka Florida and is being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail. Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka, was booked at the jail early this morning on charges of second degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional details on the case will be released in a future update as the investigation allows.