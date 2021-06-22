PulteGroup Announces New Active Adult Community, Summer Bay At Grand Oaks In St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, has announced plans for its newest 55+ active adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks. The community will consist of 306 single-family home sites within the Grand Oaks master-planned community.

“Based on the significant growth in St. Johns County and the market demand for new homes, we expect strong home buyer interest for Summer Bay at Grand Oaks, our newest active adult community under the Pulte Homes Active Adult name,” said Tony Nason, Vice President of Operations of PulteGroup’s North Florida Division. “This will be a special 55+ community with its intimate size, sought-after location and consumer inspired homes.”

Summer Bay at Grand Oaks will consist of 40-, 50-, and 65-foot wide home sites that are thoughtfully designed to showcase conservation, lake and park views. Development is currently underway with models projected to open in early 2022 and new homes starting in the low $300s.

The gated neighborhood will have approximately 1.5 acres of planned recreational areas. Designed exclusively for Summer Bay at Grand Oaks residents, community amenities will be conveniently located near the entrance of the neighborhood and nestled among the natural preserve area and community lake.

The thoughtfully designed resident’s club will include outdoor sport activities, a fitness center, a social room, and a multi-faceted pool and lounge area for active and relaxed pursuits. The party room will include a catering kitchen and veranda with outdoor seating for social events and gatherings. The fitness center will offer a stretch/yoga area and active fitness equipment overlooking the pool. The pool will feature lap lanes and a resort lounge area with cabanas and a spa. Pickleball and Bocce courts will be located adjacent the grand lawn and outdoor kitchen.

Summer Bay at Grand Oaks will have a dog park for the neighborhood’s furry residents and a community garden. Retail, dining, grocery and medical facilities are all within four miles of the community.

Summer Bay at Grand Oaks is the latest of new active adult communities for PulteGroup in Northeast Florida. Early this year, the company announced its Del Webb brand is coming to Wildlight in Nassau County.

For more information, visit www.pulte.com/jacksonville.

