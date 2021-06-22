Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car in Holey Land Wildlife Management Area

SOUTH FLORIDA – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed an adult female in unincorporated Broward. According to authorities, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, detectives say Jonathan Pollow, 33, of Miami, was driving a 2017 Subaru WRX westbound on the levee service road in the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area when he approached a stopped Dodge Ram pickup facing eastbound. As the driver was passing alongside the stopped pickup, the pedestrian stepped out from behind the vehicle into the westbound lane directly into the path of the driver.

The driver side front bumper struck the pedestrian, projecting her southwest into the swale along the south side of the roadway. The driver stopped and attempted to contact emergency services. Due to the isolated location of the crash, he could not obtain cell service. The driver drove eastbound for approximately one mile and an occupant in the vehicle contacted Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The driver returned to the scene and began CPR on the pedestrian.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased. Due to the crash occurring on the Broward County side of the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area, The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office requested Broward County to respond. At this time, Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators say neither excessive speed nor mechanical malfunction are considered contributing factors in the crash.