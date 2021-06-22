Op-Ed: In The Liberal Media Witch-Hunt, The Click Bait Is Roger Stone

Roger stone granted me the first interview on the Newsweek article for Real America’s Voice. He addressed the news and said that this is a “tempest in a teapot” (an idiom for a small event that has been exaggerated out of proportion). Behind the Headlines TV / Real America’s Voice, Karyn Turk

PALM BEACH, FL – In the last few years, it’s hard to read a week’s worth of headlines without seeing his name. Roger Stone is the epitome of clickbait. Any leftist outlet looking to run an eyeball driving campaign doesn’t need to look any further. His name is the trend. The proof is in the search metrics. A google search for “Roger Stone” will pull approximately 115,000,000 results. Compare that result to the [allegedly elected] Vice President of the United States. A search for “Kamala Harris” will yield just about 86,900,000 results. Even the most notable celebrity names in the world can’t level up to Stone; “Khloe’ Kardashian” tops out at 59,500,000.

This week [like so many others] started with a bang, Roger topping off the twitter charts, trending after the article broke in Newsweek. The article rehashes the narrative that Roger had ties to the January incident at the Capitol. The headline brings back a sore point in the last year for every American on both sides of the aisle. The headline sounds like new details have emerged “Roger Stone Videos Detail January 6 Role Before Capitol Riots”. The article written by Dayna Hajjaji is a pathetic attempt to use video captured the morning of the Capitol incident as some sort of proof. A video that depicts Roger standing in front of the Willard Hotel mingling with supporters. Old news video that has been highlighted months ago. Dayna cites footage from the morning of the insurrection [obtained by ABC News] that shows Stone socializing with Trump supporters. He takes some photos, shakes hands, and when one man asks, “We have this today, right?” Stone responded: “We shall see.” That’s the substance or lack thereof.

Let’s not blame Dayna, the freelance journalist, for this idiotic hit piece. She is a product of the journalistic environment. She [or whatever pronoun she prefers] seems to be a neophyte freelancer who graduated from Columbia. The game is to build a resume” The Newsweek name, at first glance, holds some credibility. It makes sense to point out that Newsweek isn’t the same outlet you may remember from yesteryear. The name is deceiving. Newsweek is The Newsweek Daily Beast Company LLC. The company of Newsweek and The Daily Beast. It was established in 2010 as a merger between the two media outlets. Newsweek is the Daily Beast. The absolute real beast in control is the leftist agenda that creates a narrative far from the truth.

The article continues to rehash details that the Washington Post “broke” on February 20, 2021. They revealed the possibility that federal authorities would probe into Roger Stone. They are probing alright, delving into his taxes, and desperately looking for something, anything to nail him. The Mueller investigation was a bust, and the corrupt deep state hates to lose at a game they perfected. The article refers to Stone’s speech before the “insurrection.” In that speech, Stone said, “It’s a fight between the godly and the godless.” It’s a fight between good and evil.”

“We dare not fail, or we will step out into one thousand years of darkness.” A sentiment in which many Americans agree. We can feel the darkness creeping in, and the mainstream media seems to usher in the cloud cover.

The St. Louis Dispatch does a run-down of the best editorial cartoons in the country. Today, Roger Stone is featured.

The cartoon features the arm of justice reaching for Stone’s face in a pile of Stones. The comic is titled “Leaving No Stone Unturned.” It seems like you could replace the arm of justice with an arm that reads media.

After the Newsweek story, or should I say The Newsweek Daily Beast Company LLC., hit the press yesterday, the other outlets began to salivate like the hungry wolves that they are. Raw Story, another pinnacle of the journalistic world, ran their version citing a tweet by an L.A. Times columnist.

Just wouldn't be a real scandal and outrage without the presence of, you guessed it, Roger Stone, whom DOJ now investigating for his role in 1/6 insurrection. Looking forward to discussing with @ZerlinaMaxwell, in for @AliciaMenendez, and @MacFarlaneNews on @MSNBC at 7:15 PM ET. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 20, 2021

Treating this tweet in their text as if it’s some sort of smoking gun. If you took the time to click through and read the tweet they reference, it seems like self-promotion of the columnist. Litman seems hungry for his fifteen minutes, and he got it, thanks to the collaboration of the leftist media beast. In an interview with MSNBC, he speaks as an expert on the January 6 incident. After that media spin, here comes Uproxx with their version and headline “Of Course, Cartoon Villain Roger Stone Is Reportedly Under Investigation By The Feds For Possibly Masterminding The January 6 Insurrection” They also praise Litman’s commentary. How convenient.

Currently, we live in an America where it’s trial by the headline. The highest court that the left has under their control is the court of public opinion. They have a controlled marketplace to sway readers with fake news, clickbait, and manipulated details. Not to minimize that, our actual courts are also wildly perverted and influenced by the media. It’s a hard pill to swallow but a reality.

After the Mueller investigation, Roger Stone couldn’t have obtained a fair trial in Washington D.C. It was an impossibility due to political bias. When speaking to John Catsimatidis on his radio show in 2020, Roger stated:

“I learned when I got into the D.C. circuit jury system that I’m not going to be judged by a jury of my peers. I’m going to be judged by people who admit in the jury selection process that they despise Donald Trump. That they want him removed,” I did not get a fair trial. I’m not sure I could ever have gotten one in D.C. It wouldn’t have mattered if I had Clarence Darrow representing me. I’m not sure I could have been acquitted given this set up.”

Judge Amy Berman Jackson was an Obama appointee overseeing the trial; that was bad enough. It turns out that Stone was right about the jurors. This was clearly evidenced in the selection of Jury forewoman Tomeka Hart. Ms. Hart posted comments critical of President Trump on social media in the months before the trial. During questioning, Stone’s lawyer focused on one question all prospective jurors were asked in September before the trial. That question was if they had posted anything for public consumption about Mr. Stone or the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In her questionnaire, Ms. Hart didn’t select either yes or no; she said she couldn’t remember and might have shared an article on Facebook. Among the hundreds of posts that were publicly visible on Ms. Hart’s Twitter. There was a post on the very day that Roger was arrested. The jury forewoman shared an article about the criminal cases stemming from Mueller’s investigation. Her comment: “brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery.”

I’ve known Roger stone personally for several years. The left has thrown stones at me for my position on my friend. He granted me the first interview on the Newsweek article for Real America’s Voice. He addressed the news and said that this is a “tempest in a teapot” (an idiom for a small event that has been exaggerated out of proportion).

If you aren’t living under a rock, you can see that Stone calls out the B.S. no matter what. This should be a quality that is admired and respected. Freedom of speech used to be positive before the media machine chastised people for it. Even during his speech in D.C. before the incident, he took a position on violence. Roger said: “Tomorrow when the left tries to bait you, let’s be very clear: we renounce violence” “The media has tried to twist this sentence into saying that Stone knew there would be violence. They fail to point out that he followed up by saying,” They are the violent ones.” “Violence is categorized by physical violence; it is also defined by an instance of violent treatment or procedure. Watching the media treatment of Roger Stone should give you pause. His statement of “They are the violent ones” “seems to be a very accurate depiction.

