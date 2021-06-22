CrimeLocalSociety

Cash Reward Offered for Tips on Miami Armed Robbery Suspect; 20-30 Years Old Driving Dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta Or Passat

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM. According to investigators, on May 18th, 2021 at approximately 5:15 p.m., a victim was in the process of depositing cash when the subject blocked her with his vehicle. He then exited the car, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her money. 

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta or Passat. The victim was not injured and told detectives the man appeared to be between 20-30 years old. Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information in this case to include the identity or whereabouts of the subject. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

