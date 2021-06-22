‘Building Futures’ Pilot Program Launched by Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s Rick Case Habitat Community, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward

Rick Case Habitat Community, the largest affordable single family housing project in Broward’s history, will serve as the primary site location for this pilot program. Funding for this pilot program is provided by a generous, anonymous donor with ties to both Cleveland, Ohio and Broward County.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s Rick Case Habitat Community and the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, is proud to announce the “Building Futures” pilot program. Modeled after a similar program in Cleveland, Ohio, the goals of the program are to introduce students to career opportunities in a variety of trades, engage them in taking responsibility for their future and set them on a path for a successful and rewarding career.

Through a unique approach, Habitat home building projects will be used to give selected 16 through 19-year-old students eight weeks of intensive hands-on experience with a variety of skilled construction trades. In addition to providing new homes for families in search of affordable housing, this program will provide these students with a better understanding of the career opportunities available to them in the skilled trades and give them the introductory skills needed to enter this field. By making these opportunities tangible, the program intends to show the students that their future is within their own control and that a successful career, including home ownership, is available to them.

A Rick Case Habitat Community, the largest affordable single family housing project in Broward’s history, will serve as the primary site location for this pilot program. Funding for this pilot program is provided by a generous, anonymous donor with ties to both Cleveland, Ohio and Broward County.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and gain economic empowerment through homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the tenth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.