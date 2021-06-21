SHOCKING: “They’ll Shoot Anybody, At Any Time, In Front Of Kids, During The Day. This Is What It’s Turned Into,” NYPD Chief Says of Bronx Shooting

THE BRONX, NY – New York City’s ongoing crime wave of gun violence continued this weekend when horrific surveillance video captured two young children narrowly avoiding being shot after an armed criminal appeared out of nowhere and began firing at a man on the sidewalk, reports say.

The incident took place Thursday at 1551 Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx; the two children, a 5 year-old boy and his sister, 10, were walking near their home when a man who was seemingly being chased barrels into the children, knocking them over. At this time, a firearm-wielding suspect runs up and begins firing at him multiple times, with the two kids frantically dodging while entangled on the sidewalk with the victim.

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info.

Miraculously, officials say, neither child was struck by gunfire or injured; the victim, a 24-year-old male, was hit several times and was taken to a local area hospital with wounds on his back and leg. The shooter reportedly escaped on a nearby scooter with another individual, according to police.

“The first individual is described as a male with sunglasses who wore all black clothing,” police said. “The second individual is a light-skinned male who wore a white baseball cap, a red long-sleeved shirt, and dark-colored shorts.”

The New York Police Department posted the disturbing shooting footage on Twitter and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the shooter; the NYPD also posted a picture of the alleged suspect, and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call 800-577-TIPS.

NYC: Please take a look at this updated image — he's wanted in connection to this recent shooting in the @NYPD44Pct.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said that criminals have become so brazen in NYC these days that they will simply do whatever they want and not care that innocents are hurt in the process.