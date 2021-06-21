Hernando County Couple Jailed on Over 20 Counts of Burglary; Over 200 Stolen Items Located In Storage Units In Spring Hill

Rodney Patrick Brewer, 40, and Jennifer Marie Brewer, 36, were arrested on June 17 in connection with 19 construction burglaries and the more than 200 stolen items previously located in storage units at CubeSmart. As a result of the new charge, Rodney Brewer’s bond was increased to at $205,000, while Jennifer Brewer’s bond was increased to $203,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On June 20, 2021, a manager from CubeSmart Self Storage located at 4867 Commercial Way in Spring Hill contacted the Sheriff’s Office after discovering a lock on a storage unit that was supposed to be vacant. Upon locating the lock on the storage unit, the manager removed it. Inside the storage unit, the manager discovered multiple construction items including cabinets, doors, and windows.

The manager advised the storage unit was in proximity to the storage units the Sheriff’s Office had searched on June 17, 2021, where detectives located various stolen items from recent construction burglaries.

An investigation revealed the storage unit discovered on June 20, 2021 was related to the investigation involving Rodney and Jennifer Brewer. Several of the items in the storage unit had labels tying them to homes burglarized by the suspects.

CubeSmart staff completed an inventory of vacant storage units to ensure no others units were being illegally utilized by the suspects.

Both Rodney and Jennifer Brewer were each charged with an additional count of Burglary of a Structure. The additional charge brings the total number of Burglary of a Structure charges to 20 counts for both Rodney and Jennifer Brewer.

Both remain jailed at the Hernando County Detention Center.