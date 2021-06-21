Detectives Seeking Suspects Wanted For Vandalism To Village Of Wellington Parks; Pierson Park And Tiger Shark Park

WELLINGTON, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking to identify a suspect or suspects wanted for vandalism to two separate Wellington Parks; Pierson Park and Tiger Shark Park. According to authorities, these incidents occurred June 12, 2021. The Parks are located in the 11700 block of Pierson Road and 13800 Greenbriar Blvd, in the Village of Wellington.

Anyone that can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

