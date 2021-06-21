Convicted Felon Caught With Drugs Hidden In Magnetic Box Under Vehicle After Port Charlotte Traffic Stop; Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine, Oxycodone…

James Riggs, 54, faces various charged related to trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Agnieszka Frasier, 48, faces various charged related to possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On June 18, a Charlotte County deputy observed a vehicle fail to stop at a posted Stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver, James Riggs, 54, and the passenger, Agnieszka Frasier, 48, who are both convicted felons.

After Riggs refused a search of his vehicle, a K9 conducted a free air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Riggs and Frasier were detained while a search was conducted, locating a meth pipe with residue, an oxycodone pill, a small clear jar containing crystal meth, a white powder which tested positive as an opiate, and 16 rounds of various ammunition. The pair were placed under arrest and the vehicle was towed to a secure yard.

The following day, a tip was received through Crime Stoppers, advising that Riggs is known to deal drugs out of the vehicle and kept them in a magnetic box hidden under the vehicle. The deputy obtained a search warrant and located the box, which contained Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Morphine, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine and Sildenafil also known as Viagra.

