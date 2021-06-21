CrimeLocalSociety

Body of Deltona Man, 35, Dumped Along Side Of State Road 415 West Of New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Detectives Investigating

By Jessica Mcfadyen
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a motorist discovered a person’s body along the side of State Road 415 west of New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, June 20, 2021. According to authorities, the motorist reported the body shortly before 2:30 p.m. The location was off the side of SR 415 near Lake Ashby Road. The deceased is an adult male, Kavon Jamal Banks, 35 of Deltona. The investigation into his death is active and ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

