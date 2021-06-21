ATTORNEY: “States Will Decertify 2020 Election Results In Aftermath Of Election Audits,” Says Reinstatement of Trump Is Possible

“It is impossible right now to say that there won’t be reinstatement.”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – In an interview with Gina Loudon on Real America’s Voice, the rapidly growing digital and linear news network, Boris Epshteyn, former strategic advisor on the Trump 2020 Campaign predicted that many states will decertify the 2020 election results, and discussed the possibility of Donald Trump being reinstated as President.

“The real problem here for Democrats and Joe Biden is that a huge percentage of Americans believe that there was widespread… election fraud across the country that helped Joe Biden get to the Oval office,” Epshteyn said, while discussing a recent poll that revealed a significant number of Americans across party lines think there was election fraud. “The further we go on this freight train of audits from Arizona to Georgia to Pennsylvania and more deeply deeply horrifying information is uncovered… ballots missing, databases missing in Arizona, Fulton County chain-of-custody documents missing in Georgia and Atlanta, Pennsylvania a total cesspool of disaster. The more that information comes out the more Americans believe that this was a fraudulent election,” he continued.

When it comes the possibility of decertification of Biden’s win and the reinstatement of Trump, Epshteyn said there is nothing in the Constitution which prohibits it. The law and legal precedent, Epshteyn claimed, “suggest that states do have a right to decertify and from then it’s an open question, what happens next and I believe that question will end up in front of the Supreme Court.”

“It is impossible right now to say that there won’t be reinstatement,” Epshteyn continued, but “the first step is [to] get all the receipts,” he said. “It is absolutely key to the continuation of our Democracy to get that information.”

