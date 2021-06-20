Detectives Investigating Shooting Involving Miami-Dade Police Sergeant

When the sergeant approached the subject, he abandoned the shopping cart and fled to an awaiting vehicle. The subject entered the vehicle, which was driven by a female. The vehicle advanced toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired at least one shot.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Midwest District is investigating a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department sergeant. According to investigators, the sergeant was patrolling the mall parking lot at 7899 W. Flagler Street, Miami, when a store employee notified her of a shoplifting subject pushing a shopping cart with merchandise.

When the sergeant approached the subject, he abandoned the shopping cart and fled to an awaiting vehicle. The subject entered the vehicle, which was driven by a female. The vehicle advanced toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired at least one shot. The sergeant was able to avoid being struck by the vehicle and was not injured. The vehicle fled south at a high rate of speed.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information to include the subjects’ identities and whereabouts. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.