Detectives Investigating Shooting Involving Miami-Dade Police Sergeant

By Joe Mcdermott
POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Midwest District is investigating a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department sergeant. According to investigators, the sergeant was patrolling the mall parking lot at 7899 W. Flagler Street, Miami, when a store employee notified her of a shoplifting subject pushing a shopping cart with merchandise.

When the sergeant approached the subject, he abandoned the shopping cart and fled to an awaiting vehicle. The subject entered the vehicle, which was driven by a female. The vehicle advanced toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired at least one shot. The sergeant was able to avoid being struck by the vehicle and was not injured. The vehicle fled south at a high rate of speed.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information to include the subjects’ identities and whereabouts. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
