VIDEO: NYC Lawlessness Continues as Car Drives on Sidewalk to Avoid Gang-Related Shooting Attempt in Brooklyn

By Christopher Boyle
NYC Lawlessness Continues as Car Drives on Sidewalk to Avoid Gang-Related Shooting Attempt
The grey SUV then drives by, with a subject in the back seat hanging out of the window and firing what appears to be multiple gunshots at the immobilized vehicle. Photo: NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK, NY – The ongoing violent crime wave plaguing New York City continued when surveillance video caught a dramatic scene on Thursday as a teen in Brooklyn actually drove his car onto a sidewalk – ultimately crashing in an attempt to escape a gang-related shooting attempt, reports say.

The 19 year-old victim was driving a dark-colored sedan at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Granite Street near Broadway in Ocean Hill when police say a member of a rival gang in a black sedan attempted to block him in to prevent him from fleeing. While this happens, a grey SUV can be seen whipping around the corner in the background.

The surveillance video then shows the victim speeding around parked cars and onto the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, only to crash into a tree and an iron fence. The grey SUV then drives by, with a subject in the back seat hanging out of the window and firing what appears to be multiple gunshots at the immobilized vehicle.

Police report that no one was injured during the incident, which officials say was apparently related to gang activity. As of Friday, no arrests have been made.

New York City is in the midst of a surging crime wave; according to reports, shootings in May increased a whopping 73 percent, and crime overall is up 22 percent from the same period of time last year.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

