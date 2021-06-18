CrimeSecuritySociety

Texas Empties Out Prison to Make Room for Arrested Migrants, Announces Approval Of $250 Million Budget for Border Wall

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Border Wall
TDCJ has confirmed they have begun the process of moving prisoners from the Dolph Briscoe Unit in Dilley to other state prisons to be able to accommodate an influx of migrants, with authorities noting that Governor Greg Abbott is stepping up the state’s response to the border crisis. File photo: Poli Pix Co. LLC, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

AUSTIN, TX – According to reports, a corrections facility in South Texas is being emptied out and its inmates transferred to other facilities so that state officials can jail arrested illegal immigrants who have been caught crossing into the United States amid the ongoing crisis at the Mexican border.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has confirmed that they have begun the process of moving prisoners from the Dolph Briscoe Unit in Dilley to other state prisons to be able to accommodate an influx of migrants, with authorities noting that Governor Greg Abbott is stepping up the state’s response to the border crisis.

“The state of Texas continues to deal with a significant number of individuals illegally crossing the border,” the TDCJ said in a statement. “To address the ongoing crisis, Governor Abbott is directing state resources to arrest and confine those individuals crossing the border unlawfully and who have committed a state or federal crime.”

The Dolph Briscoe Unit is situated approximately a one hour drive from the southern border and has a capacity of 1,000 inmates.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

In addition to clearing out prison space to house arrested migrants, this week Governor Abbott announced multiple new initiatives to combat the border crisis, which in May saw 180,034 persons illegally attempting entry to the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Among Abbott’s announced measures was right out of former President Donald Trump’s playbook: approving a budget of $250 million to construct a border wall specifically for Texas in order to keep what he referred to as the “carnage” brought by the recent surge in illegal immigration.

“Make no mistake, the border crisis that we’re dealing with right now is a direct result of the open border policies that have been put in place by the Biden administration,” he said.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

WOKENESS: Several Prominent Law Universities Now Imposing…

Christopher Boyle

Minnesota National Guard Activated Amid Continued…

Christopher Boyle

COPS: Suspect In Miami Hit And Run Arrested, Charged With…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,314