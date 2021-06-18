Suspect Arrested In Shooting After Bar Fight West Of DeLand

25-year-old Justus Daniel Pumphrey was arrested early Friday morning on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied structure. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.

DELAND, FL – A Paisley man who shot and injured another man after a bar fight late Thursday was taken into custody in neighboring Lake County and charged with attempted murder.

Deputies responded to the shooting at J&J’s Bar & Lounge at 2724 W. S.R. 44., in DeLand, around 10:45 p.m. Thursday as witnesses reported a fight broke out and someone was shot. The victim, a 56-year-old DeLand-area man, was wounded in the buttocks area and remained on scene, where he was treated and then taken to a hospital for further treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, 25-year-old Justus Daniel Pumphrey fled the area in his vehicle and headed into Lake County, where Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies later made contact with him.

Witnesses told Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives that Pumphrey and the victim know each other and have an ongoing dispute. Following a physical altercation in the bar, the witnesses said Pumphrey went to this vehicle and retrieved a handgun. When the victim came outside the bar, he saw the gun and retreated back to the bar, but Pumphrey fired several shots at him, striking him once.

Pumphrey was arrested early Friday morning on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied structure. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.