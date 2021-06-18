CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Missouri Couple Plead Guilty to Misdemeanors After Aiming Guns at Trespassing Protestors; To Pay Fines, Surrender Specific Firearms

By Christopher Boyle
Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and received a $750 fine; his wife, Patricia McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. As part of their pleas, the couple also agreed to surrender the specific firearms they brandished at the protestors that day.
ST. LOUIS, MO – The Missouri couple who were caught on video in June of 2020 pointing guns at a mob of demonstrators who were trespassing on their gated, private street pled guilty to misdemeanor charges on Thursday, but nonetheless said after leaving the courthouse that they would “do it again” if the same situation occurred, reports say.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and received a $750 fine; his wife, Patricia McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. As part of their pleas, the couple also agreed to surrender the specific firearms they brandished at the protestors that day.

At 7:30 p.m. on June 28, hundreds of demonstrators entered the affluent street that McCloskeys live on after destroying the wrought iron gate closing off the private street to the public. Claiming that they feared for their safety from the trespassers, the couple stood on their front lawn aggressively holding weapons; Mark McCloskey was shown on bystander cellphone video wielding an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey held a pistol.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries, but heated words were exchanged; Mark McCloskey could be heard yelling “private property” and “get out” multiple times, and at points protesters were heard threatening the McCloskeys.

The demonstrators, part of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting the death of George Floyd, were reportedly walking through the McCloskeys’ street on their way to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand her resignation.

The McCloskeys, both lawyers in their 60’s, had originally been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, but the charges were later amended to misdemeanors, and the evidence tampering count dropped altogether. Since they only pled guilty to misdemeanor charges, the McCloskeys do not lose their law licenses and can continue to own firearms.

None of the protestors on the McCloskeys’ street were arrested or charged that day.

After the hearing, Mark McCloskey – who recently announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate – was defiant when interviewed outside the courthouse.

“I’d do it again,” he said. “Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
