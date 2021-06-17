EducationSocietyU.S. News

WOKENESS: Several Prominent Law Universities Now Imposing “Social Justice” Classes As Graduation Requirement

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Several prominent east coast law universities, including Rutgers University Law School are imposing social justice wokeness as a new graduation requirement.
Several prominent east coast law universities, including Rutgers University Law School are imposing social justice “wokeness” as a new graduation requirement. File photo: Benjamin Clapp, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY – Several prominent east coast law universities, including Rutgers University Law School and Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law are imposing social justice “wokeness” as a new graduation requirement.

According to an email obtained by The Daily Wire , Rutgers is now mandating that students who hope to graduate their program must adhere to a “Race Equity Graduation Requirement” consisting of taking a course that must possess “content relating to structural inequality, discrimination, cultural context, or cultural competency.”

The email in question was sent by interim Dean Rose Cuison-Villazor – who is also a “social justice scholar” – and Dean Kimberly Mutcherson, who deals primarily in reproductive justice law.

“We’ve made changes to the Law School curriculum that were proposed by our Antiracist Audit Curriculum Committee that will go into effect in the coming year,” the email reportedly said, adding that several classes addressing “structural inequality” are already available for students to take, and that many teachers will be addressing matter of race in their courses going forward.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The new “Race Equity Graduation Requirement” only applies to new, incoming Rutgers students, although existing students are “highly encouraged” to take the course as well.

Yeshiva University law school in New York City has also added “social justice” to the curriculum , with graduation requiring students to take one of four new courses- “Race and the Law,” “Critical Race Theory,” “Indigenous Rights in the Americas,” and “Cross-Cultural Negotiation.”

An email obtained by the Washington Free Beacon notes that the new requirement at Yeshiva University is “designed to help our students examine and understand racism in the law and throughout the legal system.”

Stanford University, meanwhile, not only offers social justice classes, but even lab research courses that allow students to study the effects of racism, and the American Bar Association is considering adding an anti-bias training mandate for law schools.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Mother Arrested For Knowingly And Willfully…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Jupiter Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography…

George McGregor

VIDEO: Woman Flips Out, Attacks Two McDonald’s Workers After…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,265