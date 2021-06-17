WOKENESS: Several Prominent Law Universities Now Imposing “Social Justice” Classes As Graduation Requirement

Several prominent east coast law universities, including Rutgers University Law School are imposing social justice “wokeness” as a new graduation requirement. File photo: Benjamin Clapp, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY – Several prominent east coast law universities, including Rutgers University Law School and Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law are imposing social justice “wokeness” as a new graduation requirement.

According to an email obtained by The Daily Wire , Rutgers is now mandating that students who hope to graduate their program must adhere to a “Race Equity Graduation Requirement” consisting of taking a course that must possess “content relating to structural inequality, discrimination, cultural context, or cultural competency.”

The email in question was sent by interim Dean Rose Cuison-Villazor – who is also a “social justice scholar” – and Dean Kimberly Mutcherson, who deals primarily in reproductive justice law.

“We’ve made changes to the Law School curriculum that were proposed by our Antiracist Audit Curriculum Committee that will go into effect in the coming year,” the email reportedly said, adding that several classes addressing “structural inequality” are already available for students to take, and that many teachers will be addressing matter of race in their courses going forward.

The new “Race Equity Graduation Requirement” only applies to new, incoming Rutgers students, although existing students are “highly encouraged” to take the course as well.

Yeshiva University law school in New York City has also added “social justice” to the curriculum , with graduation requiring students to take one of four new courses- “Race and the Law,” “Critical Race Theory,” “Indigenous Rights in the Americas,” and “Cross-Cultural Negotiation.”

An email obtained by the Washington Free Beacon notes that the new requirement at Yeshiva University is “designed to help our students examine and understand racism in the law and throughout the legal system.”

Stanford University, meanwhile, not only offers social justice classes, but even lab research courses that allow students to study the effects of racism, and the American Bar Association is considering adding an anti-bias training mandate for law schools.