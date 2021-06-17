SocietySpecial FeatureWorld

VIDEO: 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Tragically Crashes Into Ground; Footage Release Condemned As “Total Disrespect for Victims, Family”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

LAKE MAGGIORE, ITALY – CCTV footage has been published of a tragedy that occurred in May involving an Italian cable car – just feet away from coming into a station that experienced a deadly malfunction from out of nowhere that caused it to crash, taking the lives of 14 passengers, reports say.

The horrifying footage of the incident was posted by Italian news outlet TG3 showing the passengers looking out of the cable car’s windows as it nears the end of its journey; a sudden cable break then causes it to jerk violently and then propel at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour down the mountainside it had just traversed over, eventually crashing at the bottom.

Out of the passengers – including an Israeli family of five, a COVID-19 front-line worker, and an engaged couple – only a 5 year-old boy named Eitan Biran survived; his parents, 2 year-old brother, and great-grandparents all had their lives taken in the crash.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The incident originally took place on May 23 near Lake Maggiore, according to reports.

So far, three arrests have been made in connection to the horrific crash, all of whom are employees of Ferrovie Mottarone, the company that runs the cableway; officials claim that the emergency brakes on the cable car, which could have prevented the accident, had been deactivated.

TG3, which aired the footage of the deadly crash on a news program on Italian channel Rai 3, faced intense criticism from public officials for their decision to air the footage of the deadly crash on television; representatives of Italy’s Democratic Party condemned the move, saying that the decision to air it showed “total disrespect for the victims and their family members.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Mother Arrested For Knowingly And Willfully…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Jupiter Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography…

George McGregor

VIDEO: Woman Flips Out, Attacks Two McDonald’s Workers After…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,136