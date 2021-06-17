VIDEO: 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Tragically Crashes Into Ground; Footage Release Condemned As “Total Disrespect for Victims, Family”
LAKE MAGGIORE, ITALY – CCTV footage has been published of a tragedy that occurred in May involving an Italian cable car – just feet away from coming into a station that experienced a deadly malfunction from out of nowhere that caused it to crash, taking the lives of 14 passengers, reports say.
The horrifying footage of the incident was posted by Italian news outlet TG3 showing the passengers looking out of the cable car’s windows as it nears the end of its journey; a sudden cable break then causes it to jerk violently and then propel at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour down the mountainside it had just traversed over, eventually crashing at the bottom.
Out of the passengers – including an Israeli family of five, a COVID-19 front-line worker, and an engaged couple – only a 5 year-old boy named Eitan Biran survived; his parents, 2 year-old brother, and great-grandparents all had their lives taken in the crash.
The incident originally took place on May 23 near Lake Maggiore, according to reports.
So far, three arrests have been made in connection to the horrific crash, all of whom are employees of Ferrovie Mottarone, the company that runs the cableway; officials claim that the emergency brakes on the cable car, which could have prevented the accident, had been deactivated.
TG3, which aired the footage of the deadly crash on a news program on Italian channel Rai 3, faced intense criticism from public officials for their decision to air the footage of the deadly crash on television; representatives of Italy’s Democratic Party condemned the move, saying that the decision to air it showed “total disrespect for the victims and their family members.”