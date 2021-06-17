CrimeLocalSociety

Accident at Northeast High School In Oakland Park Ends In Fatality

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
According to authorities, at approximately 8:38 a.m. June 16, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call at Northeast High School located at 700 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A 51-year-old man is dead following an industrial accident in Oakland Park Wednesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 8:38 a.m. June 16, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call at Northeast High School located at 700 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and learned that Xavier R. Llop Olmo, 51, of Hialeah, was a contracted construction worker working at the school and fell off a ladder while on the jobsite. 

According to witnesses, Llop Olmo was standing on the third step of a ladder when he fell backwards after having what appeared to be a medical emergency. Paramedics transported the 51-year-old to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality. A representative with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also contacted, and their office will determine the cause and manner of death. Detectives say no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Mother Arrested For Knowingly And Willfully…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Jupiter Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography…

George McGregor

VIDEO: Woman Flips Out, Attacks Two McDonald’s Workers After…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,213