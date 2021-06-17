Accident at Northeast High School In Oakland Park Ends In Fatality

According to authorities, at approximately 8:38 a.m. June 16, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call at Northeast High School located at 700 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A 51-year-old man is dead following an industrial accident in Oakland Park Wednesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 8:38 a.m. June 16, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call at Northeast High School located at 700 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and learned that Xavier R. Llop Olmo, 51, of Hialeah, was a contracted construction worker working at the school and fell off a ladder while on the jobsite.

According to witnesses, Llop Olmo was standing on the third step of a ladder when he fell backwards after having what appeared to be a medical emergency. Paramedics transported the 51-year-old to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality. A representative with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also contacted, and their office will determine the cause and manner of death. Detectives say no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation continues.