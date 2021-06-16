CrimeSocietyU.S. News

VIDEO: Woman Flips Out, Attacks Two McDonald’s Workers After Refusal to Mix Slushie Flavors

By Christopher Boyle
ravenna mcdonalds
Cherysse Cleveland, 44, y attacked two employees at a Ravenna McDonald’s restaurant after they allegedly refused to mix slushie drink flavors for her; became angry that she couldn’t have her slushie drink “her way.” Photo: Ravenna Police Department

RAVENNA, OH – According to reports, an Ohio woman has been arrested and hit with two charges of misdemeanor assault after she allegedly attacked two employees at a Ravenna McDonald’s restaurant after they allegedly refused to mix slushie drink flavors for her.

The incident took place Monday morning at approximately 9:40 a.m., when authorities say Cherysse Cleveland, 44, became angry that she couldn’t have her slushie drink “her way.”

At that point, Cleveland was caught on bystander video (warning: language) going behind the counter at the McDonald’s location and getting aggressive with a worker and a manager, both female. The worker can be heard saying “are you f**king crazy? Don’t touch me! I’ll destroy you!”

Cleveland appears to ignore this advice, and hauls off and punches the manager in the face. The worker comes to her manager’s defense, telling the attacker to “get out,” causing Cleveland to respond with “you get the f**k out, b***h!” She then says “sorry, I’ve been up all day” and pulls the manager’s mask off of her face.

Cleveland then fills a cup with ice at the drink station on the restaurant floor, and then heads back behind the counter again and attempts to attack the employee who had threatened to “destroy” her. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the employee then made good on her threat, throwing the irate customer to the ground by her hair and punching her repeatedly in the head, all while yelling “don’t f**king hit me, b***h!”

At the end of the video, a Ravenna Police Department officer arrives on the scene and, after witnessing Cleveland attempting to strike several McDonald’s employees, placed Cleveland under arrest.

Cleveland has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault, reports say.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

