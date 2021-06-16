Motorcyclist Killed In Tamarac Crash

A motorcyclist was riding a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on North Pine Island Road when it collided with the driver side of a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox. Tamarac Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist deceased on scene.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Tamarac. According to authorities,, at approximately 9:38 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, deputies say Stephanie Lynne Loxton, 29, of Plantation was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and was attempting to exit Northwest 78th Street to turn left onto North Pine Island Road. A motorcyclist was riding a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on North Pine Island Road approaching the intersection of Northwest 78th Street.

As the Equinox crossed over the southbound lanes of North Pine Island Road, the motorcyclist applied the brakes to the Kawasaki and fell onto its left side, sliding across the roadway. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the Equinox. Both vehicles came to a final rest within the intersection.

Tamarac Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist deceased on scene. The driver of the Equinox remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. According to THI detectives, neither excessive speed nor mechanical malfunction are being considered as contributing causes to the crash. Their investigation continues