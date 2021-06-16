CrimeLocalSociety

Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell At Hernando County Detention Center In Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
INMATE DEATH
Four deputies, along with a corporal and a sergeant, responded to a cell where the unresponsive inmate was located.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at approximately 10:53 p.m., a deputy working inside the Hernando County Detention Center was alerted by inmates that another inmate was unresponsive. The deputy immediately contacted the medical unit within the detention center and requested nurses to the inmate’s cell. The deputy and three other deputies, along with a corporal and a sergeant, immediately responded to the cell where the unresponsive inmate was located.

Numerous individuals performed CPR including an inmate, deputies, and the nursing staff. The inmate, Robert William Bailey, 50, was transported by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to Bayfront Health Brooksville. At 12:40 a.m., Bailey was pronounced deceased by the medical staff.

A preliminary investigation revealed Bailey died as a result of a medical condition. Bailey’s body was transported to the District 5 Medical Examiner’s Office in Leesburg where an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

Bailey has been incarcerated at the detention center since December 14, 2020 on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification. He was also being held on warrants from the Pasco, Polk, and Sumter counties. No additional details are available at this time.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
