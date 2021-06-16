Florida Mother Arrested For Knowingly And Willfully Permitting Son, 17, To Possess A Firearm Resulting In The Death of A Juvenile Female

In the early morning hours of June 16, 2021, Lori Lynn Wik, 46, of Rotonda, was arrested for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm. She was placed into custody and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. According to county records, she was later released on $5,000 bond.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – On March 31, 2021, a shooting occurred on Euler Avenue in Englewood, resulting in the death of a juvenile female. During the initial investigation, deputies spoke with the occupants of the home and determined that the weapon used was accidentally discharged by a 17-year-old juvenile who is known, but unrelated to the victim.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated this incident and sent the findings of the investigation to the State Attorney’s Office for review. On June 8th, 2021, the results of their review were released. The State Attorney’s Office found probable cause and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, for charges of manslaughter with a firearm, a first degree felony and possession of firearm by a minor, a first degree misdemeanor. Hayden Wik was placed into custody by members of the CCSO Warrants Unit and transported to the Charlotte County Jail for processing.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Hayden’s mother, Lori Lynn Wik, 46, of Rotonda, was arrested on a warrant for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm. She was placed into custody and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. According to county records, she was later released on $5,000 bond.