FEDS: Jupiter Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges; Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison, If Convicted

By George McGregor
MIAMI, FL – According to federal authorities, a 28-year-old man from Jupiter, Florida has pled guilty in federal district court in Ft. Pierce to producing and distributing pornography involving children as young as 12-years-old. According to court documents, from approximately November 2019 through February 2020, Coltin Rylie Plummer used an internet-based application, specifically Snapchat, to send child pornography, as well as lewd and threatening messages, to minors across Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and Canada.

In some messages, Plummer claimed to have raped the children in the pictures he sent. In others, Plummer suggested to the children with whom he communicated that he knew where they lived and where to find them. Plummer tried to coerce children into complying with his demands, including requests for pictures, by threatening to kill their families if they refused. Plummer convinced two young girls (one 13, the other 14) to take, and send to him, sexually explicit images of themselves.

Plummer pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. He faces up to 50 years in prison, if convicted. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro, FBI Miami, announced the guilty plea that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021. FBI Miami investigated the case, together with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover is prosecuting the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney William Zloch is handling asset forfeiture.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about the Project Safe Childhood initiative and for information regarding Internet safety, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report online child sexual exploitation, use the electronic Cyber Tip Line or call 1-800-843-5678.  The Cyber Tip Line is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

