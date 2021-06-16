EXPERT: How To Improve Your Resume If You Lost Your Job To Covid-19

The pandemic changed a lot of things in the world and economies were hit hard. This resulted in many job losses. If you lost your job to Covid, it isn’t the end of the world. Don’t wallow in your sorrows. Use the opportunity to build yourself—you will be happy you did. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Losing your job can be demoralizing. Not having a steady income can be overwhelming and scary. If you just lost your job to Covid-19, you are not alone. The unemployment rate rose during the peak of the outbreak. If you are one of the casualties of the pandemic, then rest assured it is not the end. You will recover and find another job.

You do not need to figure out everything in an instant. Take some time off to process it, even if it means weeks. Be sure to grieve properly so you can plan your next steps with enough headspace. In a short time, you may begin to search for a new job. Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t find one immediately because getting the right fit takes time. Before settling down, here are some things you can do to fill up the spaces in your resume.

Start Freelancing

This is a good way to earn a living in the interim and also sharpen some of your skills. Some notable ones include writing and coding. If you are not skilled in coding, you can also take free coding courses. Bootcamprankings.com has a list of places to learn to code for free. It may be an excellent decision in the end because it could steer you towards a new career path. Tech companies were not the worst hit by the pandemic as they managed to stay afloat. A tech career may insulate you from the effects of Covid-19.

Start by reaching out to former bosses, co-workers, mentors, and managers. Inform them that you are available to work and tell them what you are offering. You’ll be surprised by what these people are willing to pay. Learning a skill this way is an excellent way to ramp up your resume. It shows your future employer that you didn’t sit and sulk all day but took the initiative to embark on skills training and even earn a living from it.

Start Your Own Side Hustle

Do you have a hobby or a business idea you have always wanted to try? Maybe you always dreamed of setting up a small business on the side but your job never let you do it. No matter how weird it is, this is a good time to explore it. Take some days off to think about the feasibility of this project. Side hustles are more popular in recent times and the reason why is clear as day. They provide an opportunity to learn and offer an income stream. The best part is the challenges it brings that can help you handle business better in the future. When you finally get a job, you can keep building on the business you started when you had more time on your hands. It is advisable to talk about your business endeavors in future interviews because it is an excellent point for why you are a self-starter

Consider Volunteering

If you value a cause, dedicate your time to it while you are still unoccupied. Volunteering is more difficult when you have to work 40 hours per week. If your schedule clears up, you will have an opportunity to do what you are passionate about. It could be as simple as visiting sick people or teaching children to code or even walking abandoned dogs at a shelter.

Spend Time Doing What You Love

Joining a community or an organization is an excellent way to broaden your network. Even after getting a job, you should continue to strengthen the alliances you built. The relationships you started should be continued because they show that you have a passion outside work and you are a well-rounded individual.

Conclusion

The pandemic changed a lot of things in the world and economies were hit hard. This resulted in many job losses. If you lost your job to Covid, it isn’t the end of the world. It isn’t an easy feat to handle but with these tips, you can keep yourself distracted while also building skills and relationships that can help you stand out in the future. Freelancing can be rewarding and volunteering gives you the purest form of joy. Don’t wallow in your sorrows. Use the opportunity to build yourself—you will be happy you did.