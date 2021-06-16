CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspect In Miami Hit And Run Arrested, Charged With Leaving The Scene Involving Death, First-Degree Felony

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives identified and located the subject who was later identified as 47 year old Ravindra Dewan Singh of Miami. Singh was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that involving death, a first-degree felony.
MIAMI, FL – According to investigators, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at approximately 9:15 p.m., a silver Toyota Corolla turned west onto SW 196 Street, when it struck a Harley Davidson/XL88N motorcycle traveling south on SW 127 Avenue. The subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
