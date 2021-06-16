COPS: Suspect In Miami Hit And Run Arrested, Charged With Leaving The Scene Involving Death, First-Degree Felony

Detectives identified and located the subject who was later identified as 47 year old Ravindra Dewan Singh of Miami. Singh was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that involving death, a first-degree felony.

MIAMI, FL – According to investigators, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at approximately 9:15 p.m., a silver Toyota Corolla turned west onto SW 196 Street, when it struck a Harley Davidson/XL88N motorcycle traveling south on SW 127 Avenue. The subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. Through investigative means, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Detectives located the subject who was later identified as 47 year old Ravindra Dewan Singh of Miami. Singh was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that involving death, a first-degree felony.