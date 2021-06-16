CrimeSocietyU.S. News

COPS: “Racially-Motivated” Shooting Spree Leaves Five People Wounded; Suspect Said He Specifically Targeted “Military-Looking” White Men

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Justin Tyran Roberts
Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, reportedly told officers that race was a factor in choosing his victims, all of whom were strangers to him.

COLUMBUS, GA – According to reports, a black man has been arrested in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday after going on what police are calling a “racially motivated” shooting spree over the course of 20 hours and through two states that ultimately left five people – four of them white – wounded.

Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, reportedly told officers that race was a factor in choosing his victims, all of whom were strangers to him. Police stated that the suspect said he specifically targeted white men who were “military-looking” during shootings he carried out on Friday and Saturday in Georgia and Alabama because he believed that they had “wronged” him somehow.

“Basically, he explained throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him, and also what he described as ‘military-looking white males’ had taken from him,” Detective Brandon Lockhart said, and also noted that Roberts had claimed that “white men” had been “shooting at him in a wooded area with a slingshot,” but that there was no evidence to support this.

Roberts, a convicted felon, was discovered to be in possession of a stolen Taurus 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Roberts allegedly began his shooting spree on Friday when he randomly shot a white man at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Phenix City, Alabama, reports say.

A few hours later, three other individuals – two white males and a black female – were shot in Columbus, Georgia. Another incident took place Saturday afternoon under the Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus, when Roberts shot a white man in the back as he got into a car; the suspect reportedly told police that “I had to have him” in regards to shooting the victim.

According to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, all of the victims are expected to recover from their wounds.

The Columbus, Georgia Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Roberts had been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property (firearm). Officials also said that additional warrants will be obtained for three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roberts’ attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf Monday, and the suspect – who was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation due to “having delusions and a disconnect from reality” – is being held without bond.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell At Hernando County…

Jessica Mcfadyen

CDC to Convene Emergency Meeting To Discuss Reports of Heart…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Seeking Information on Attempted Sexual Assault…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,308