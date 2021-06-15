Tennessee Mother Overdoses, Leaving Infant to Starve to Death Strapped in Car Seat for Several Days

The infant, 15 month-old Nicholas Crowder, and his mother, 32 year-old Tiffany Spears, were both found dead in their home on February 9; the boy had been found on the floor, strapped into a car seat. Photos: Facebook.

PORTLAND, TN – According to newly-released autopsy reports, an infant who was discovered in a Portland, Tennessee home dead while still strapped into his car seat, had actually starved to death after his mother had died of a drug overdose; her 3 year-old daughter was still alive, and it was discovered that she had been attempting in vain to feed her baby brother, but was unable to keep him alive.

The infant, 15 month-old Nicholas Crowder, and his mother, 32 year-old Tiffany Spears, were both found dead in their home on February 9; the boy had been found on the floor, strapped into a car seat.

A probation officer found the bodies of 32-year-old Tiffany Spears and her 15-month-old son, Nicholas Crowder, in their home in Portland, Tennessee, on February 9. A 3-year-old girl was found alive in the home.

https://t.co/p5QY4AOW2I — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 15, 2021

The two were discovered by Spears’ probation officer, who had visited the home and who then alerted the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office when they, after no one answered the door, looked inside the window and saw the 3 year-old running around and the bodies of Spears and the infant.

According to autopsy results released on Monday, Spears had been dead for several days after overdosing on a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl; Nicholas eventually passed away from starvation and dehydration. Officials say that both deaths have been ruled to be accidental.

🚨#BREAKING: Authorities say 15-month-old Nicholas Crowder died from starvation and dehydration after being left inside of a car seat in Portland, Tennessee. INFO: https://t.co/gi5KQsPAgn @WKRN — Alex Corradetti (@AlexCorradetti) June 14, 2021

The 3 year-old daughter was taken for treatment at a local area hospital as a “precautionary measure” and is expected to recover. The autopsy report noted that food was found in and around the car seat, indicating that the girl had attempted to take care of her brother despite the horror she was forced to endure.

“It appeared the decedent’s sister tried to take care of the decedent for several days,” the report said.