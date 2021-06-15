PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

Stone, Flynn, And Lindell Headlining Massive, Three Day Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida; “Reawaken America Tour” June 17, 18, 19th

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Political operative and longtime Trump political strategist Roger Stone is one of the headline speakers, along with General Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the Reopen America Tour: Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida.
Political operative and longtime Trump political strategist Roger Stone is one of the headline speakers, along with General Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the Reopen America Tour: Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida. Photo credits: Ron Adar, Mark Reinstein, Shutterstock.com, Gage Skidmore

TAMPA, FL – With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signing an executive order banning local lockdowns and mask mandates in an effort to bring Florida back to 100%, the Reopen America Tour plans to hold a massive Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida.

Lasting three days and hosted at mega-pastor Rodney Howard-Browne’s The River Church, attendees will get to hear from and interact with some of the most prominent people in the America First movement.

Lasting three days at The River Church in Tampa Florida, attendees will get to hear from and interact with some of the most prominent people in the America First movement such as Roger Stone, General Michael Flynn, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrn and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Lasting three days at The River Church in Tampa Florida, attendees will get to hear from and interact with some of the most prominent people in the America First movement such as Roger Stone, General Michael Flynn, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrn and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Browne made headlines in 2020 after refusing to shut down his church, which led to his arrest. The charges were ultimately dropped. Clay Clark, of the ThrivetimeShow Podcast, will emcee the gathering.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Political operative and longtime Trump political strategist Roger Stone is one of the headline speakers, along with General Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“Pastor Browne is not only one of this nation’s great faith leaders, he is a patriot who was willing to defy unlawful orders and kept his doors open so that people could hear the word of GOD and gather in fellowship during an extremely stressful time. It’s high time that we get back to normal and make sure that the American people realize that the movement President Trump built will not go away. We will not let authoritarian anti-American people like Joe Biden drag us into the abyss,” said Stone.   

Other speakers at the Health and Freedom Conference include; Pastor Mark Burns, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, Pastor Greg Locke, Ian Smith of Atilis Gym and several dozen more.

From speeches to panels to fellowship, there is something for everyone to enjoy and enlighten themselves at the Reopen America Tour: Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida.

For more information visit https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/tampa-conference/

Past Event Earlier This Year

General Michael Flynn | How to Fight Like a Flynn for Your Freedoms

Mike Lindell Speaks at Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rotonda West Man, 37, Charged With Grand Theft and Burglary…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Miami Based DB Partners LLC Sells 152-Unit Apartment Complex…

George McGregor

Detectives Investigating Shooting On I-95 In Boynton Beach…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,399