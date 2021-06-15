Stone, Flynn, And Lindell Headlining Massive, Three Day Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida; “Reawaken America Tour” June 17, 18, 19th

Political operative and longtime Trump political strategist Roger Stone is one of the headline speakers, along with General Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the Reopen America Tour: Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida. Photo credits: Ron Adar, Mark Reinstein, Shutterstock.com, Gage Skidmore

TAMPA, FL – With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signing an executive order banning local lockdowns and mask mandates in an effort to bring Florida back to 100%, the Reopen America Tour plans to hold a massive Health & Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida.

Lasting three days and hosted at mega-pastor Rodney Howard-Browne’s The River Church, attendees will get to hear from and interact with some of the most prominent people in the America First movement.

Browne made headlines in 2020 after refusing to shut down his church, which led to his arrest. The charges were ultimately dropped. Clay Clark, of the ThrivetimeShow Podcast, will emcee the gathering.

“Pastor Browne is not only one of this nation’s great faith leaders, he is a patriot who was willing to defy unlawful orders and kept his doors open so that people could hear the word of GOD and gather in fellowship during an extremely stressful time. It’s high time that we get back to normal and make sure that the American people realize that the movement President Trump built will not go away. We will not let authoritarian anti-American people like Joe Biden drag us into the abyss,” said Stone.

Other speakers at the Health and Freedom Conference include; Pastor Mark Burns, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, Pastor Greg Locke, Ian Smith of Atilis Gym and several dozen more.

From speeches to panels to fellowship, there is something for everyone to enjoy and enlighten themselves at the Reopen America Tour: Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida.

For more information visit https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/tampa-conference/

